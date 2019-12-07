Brunswick police kill a fox after it tried to bite a woman walking her dog

Police killed a fox after a woman said it tried to bite her while walking her dog on School Street in Brunswick on Friday afternoon.

Brunswick police said they received a report of the incident before 3 p.m. Friday.

The woman told police the fox tried to bite her, but she and her dog were able to get away.

An officer checked the area, found the fox, which “exhibited very aggressive behavior” before running off.

Another officer found the fox a few blocks away and killed the fox.

Police are holding the fox, awaiting word if any people were injured by the fox. At this point no injuries have been reported.