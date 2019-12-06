UMaine women’s basketball team awaits Harvard’s 3-point assault

Women’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. HARVARD

Time, site: 1 p.m. Saturday, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 3-6, Harvard 6-3

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 10-6, UMaine 67-60 on 12/4/18

Key players, Maine: 5-4 G Dor Saar (9.4 points, 4.3 assists, 1.6 steals per game), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (8 ppg, 6 rpg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (6.8 ppg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (6.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg), 5-8 G Anne Simon (6.1 ppg), 5-11 G Anna Kahelin (4.4 ppg); Harvard: 5-11 G Lola Mullaney (17.3 ppg, 1.4 spg), 6-3 F Jeannie Boehm (8.9 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 2.8 apg) 5-11 G Tess Sussman (8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.6 apg), 5-9 G Mackenzie Barta (7.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg), 6-2 G-F Rachel Levy (7.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg), 5-10 G Maggie McCarthy (6.8 ppg, 7 rpg, 3.3 apg)

Game notes: The Crimson and Black Bears have one common opponent. UMaine lost to Boston University 69-42, and Harvard thumped the Terriers 66-39. The Black Bears must contest the 3-pointer because Harvard is averaging eight per game. Freshman Mullaney (Four 3’s per contest) is shooting 36.8 percent from the 3-point arc. UMaine is coming off a 104-43 win over Division III Husson University in which it tied a school record by hitting 16 3’s. Junior guard Fogarty accounted for a school-record nine of them. Harvard is coming off Wednesday’s 46-44 loss to Northeastern that snapped its three-game win streak. Reigning America East Player of the Year Blanca Millan, out for the season with a knee injury, scored 26 points in UMaine’s win over Harvard last season. UMaine senior forward Fanny Wadling, the America East rebounds leader last season, has yet to play due to a concussion. Harvard is averaging 44.3 rebounds compared to UMaine’s 28.4, but UMaine has played a much tougher schedule.