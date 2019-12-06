UMaine men visits Central Connecticut in clash of offense-challenged basketball teams

Men’s College Basketball

MAINE at CENTRAL CONNECTICUT

Time, site: 1 p.m. Saturday, Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut

Records: UMaine 2-6, Central Connecticut State 0-8

Series: UMaine leads 10-6; CCSU 93-90 (2OT) on 12/22/18

Key players, Maine: 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds per game), 6-4 G Sergio El Darwich (11.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.0 assists), 6-8 F Nedeljko Prijovic (8.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg), 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (7.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg); Central Connecticut State: 6-4 G-F Greg Outlaw (10.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.5 steals), 6-7 G-F Jamir Coleman (9.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg), 6-4 G Jamir Reed (7.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg)

Game notes: Central Connecticut State seeks its first victory while UMaine is 0-6 in road games, albeit against a formidable schedule that has included nationally ranked Virginia and Washington. The Black Bears and Blue Devils are two of the lowest-scoring teams nationally among 351 Division I programs. UMaine ranks 339th at 58.0 ppg and CCSU is 346th (55.4 ppg). Turnovers have been one key reason as UMaine is 344th in turnover ratio (minus-6.5 per game) with 138 turnovers committed, while CCSU is 325th at minus-3.8 (134 turnovers). CCSU has won its past three meetings against UMaine, including last year’s shootout in Bangor that featured a 26-point outburst off the bench from El Darwich highlighted by game-extending 3-pointers at the end of regulation and the first overtime. El Darwich has missed UMaine’s previous two games with an ankle injury. The Blue Devils are 0-4 this season against America East foes, losing to Hartford (74-59), Vermont (81-49), New Hampshire (77-63) and, last Sunday, UMass Lowell (73-71). Only the Vermont game was on the road for coach Donyell Marshall’s club. UMaine next plays back-to-back home games Dec. 11 against Dartmouth Dec. 15 vs. Quinnipiac.