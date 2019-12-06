Saturday, Dec. 6,2019: Democratic impeachment smokescreen, diminished Trident pin, stop CMP corridor

Time for climate action

The stakes could not be higher on climate change. Our children are already inheriting a world vastly different than the one we grew up in. The Gulf of Maine is warming faster than 99 percent of rest of the ocean. Warmer winters make Maine more hospitable for new species of ticks and the diseases they carry. Ocean acidification threatens our shellfish industry, as clams, oysters and mussels are more vulnerable to disease and predators.

In Washington D.C., our federal leaders now have a chance to make a difference on this existential threat. On Nov. 21, the 100% Clean Economy Act was introduced in Congress. The bill sets a nationwide goal of net zero climate pollution by 2050, and directs all federal agencies to make a plan to reach that target. It will mean replacing dirty energy with clean sources like solar and wind in all parts of our economy, including manufacturing, transportation and power plants.

Maine needs Rep. Jared Golden to co-sponsor and vote for this bill, demonstrating he understands the gravity and urgency of climate change. Finding common ground and getting this work done across party lines will not be easy, but every politician should gather up their courage by taking a close look at growing support in their home districts.

The political momentum and urgent need to act on climate are clear. It’s high time Congress passes comprehensive climate legislation, beginning with the 100% Clean Economy Act.

Anya Fetcher

State Director

Environment Maine

Portland

Chipping away the Trident pin

The president has a right to stand up for Chief Petty Officer Eddie Gallagher. However, from now on the Trident pin will have a small chip on it, albeit just a “minor” one. I’m sure you don’t mind chipped pins.

Randy Jackson

US Navy Corpsman 1969-1972

Millinocket

Say no to the CMP corridor

Central Maine Power is currently running ads in support of their supposed “clean energy” corridor.

They start off telling us that the power is going from Canada to Maine. But it’s going through Maine to Massachusetts.

Next comes the exaggerated promise of more than a thousand jobs. Maybe a bunch in the construction aspect but after that, where?

Next they show a lobster boat and tell us they will strengthen Maine’s industry. I guess if they run a long extension cord to the coast to charge the batteries on the new electric powered lobster boats. Really?

Next they reduce the use of fossil fuels. But I don’t think any operating electrical generating plant is going to shut down because of CMP’s project. And in fact, they will eliminate a large swath of carbon-sequestering trees with their corridor. Not to mention the damage the Canadian hydro utility has already done when it flooded thousands of acres and drowned thousands of caribou building their projects.

Save western Maine’s wilderness. Stop the corridor.

Leo H. Mazerall

Stockton Springs

Weak Democratic field

The dust has not settled around the confusion that is the Democrat presidential primary contest.

Is Joe Biden the strong front runner who will defeat President Donald Trump or another “inevitable”’ nominee with name recognition but no charisma? Is it time for the revolutionary Bernie Sanders to take hold of the party’s mantle or will he again slide into second?

Is Elizabeth Warren her party’s new voice or careening down a track that is too far left? Is Pete Buttigieg the moderate midwestern mayor a viable candidate with progressive credentials? And who is Michael Bloomberg, the newcomer strapped with cash but short on a clear reason for running?

Perhaps impeachment is a smokescreen for a weak presidential field.

James Rudolph

Scarborough