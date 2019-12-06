Bangor remembers 78th Pearl Harbor anniversary

A group of Bangor-area veterans attended a local remembrance event Friday to mark the 78th anniversary of the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor on the pedestrian bridge in downtown Bangor.

Bangor High School JROTC members performed a 21-gun salute, following the dropping of a ceremonial wreath in the Kenduskeag Stream.

Eesha Pendharkar | BDN Eesha Pendharkar | BDN

Eesha Pendharkar | BDN Eesha Pendharkar | BDN

Eesha Pendharkar | BDN Eesha Pendharkar | BDN