Bangor remembers 78th Pearl Harbor anniversary
By Eesha Pendharkar, BDN Staff •
Eesha Pendharkar | BDN
Ron Smith addresses the crowd at the Pearl Harbor remembrance event in downtown Bangor on Dec. 6.
A group of Bangor-area veterans attended a local remembrance event Friday to mark the 78th anniversary of the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor on the pedestrian bridge in downtown Bangor.
Bangor High School JROTC members performed a 21-gun salute, following the dropping of a ceremonial wreath in the Kenduskeag Stream.
Eesha Pendharkar | BDN
Pearl Harbor remembrance event on Friday on the pedestrian bridge in Bangor.
Eesha Pendharkar | BDN
Pearl Harbor remembrance event on Friday on the pedestrian bridge.
Eesha Pendharkar | BDN
Lt. Colonel Darryl Lyon at the Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony in downtown Bangor on Friday.
Eesha Pendharkar | BDN
Pearl Harbor remembrance event on Friday on the pedestrian bridge.
...
Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.
Comments