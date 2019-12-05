Here’s how to report your games to the BDN this season

The winter high school sports season is upon us and the Bangor Daily News encourages high school coaches, managers and athletic directors to report their high school games and events to us to help promote your teams.

We now require schools to report their games to our website at bangordailynews.com/sports/scores instead of calling us.

Doing so is the best way to guarantee that the game will appear on the BDN website and in the newspaper.

FOR ALL GAMES, we ask schools to list the final score, each team’s won-lost record and the first and last names of players mentioned for each team. Just follow the template shown for the sport you are reporting.

FOR BASKETBALL, we ask for the leading scorers for both teams. Also, other stat leaders such as assists, rebounds, and steals. A line score for score by quarters and a scoring summary for all players may also be added.

FOR HOCKEY, we ask for all scorers for each team and other available stat leaders such as assists, along with goalkeepers saves and shots.

TO REPORT a game to the BDN website go to this link:

http://bangordailynews.com/sports/scores/

If you have not done so previously, it is necessary to do a brief, one-time registration process as described here that will enable you to report your events.

Once you have logged in, click on your game, add the score and information and hit submit. You may make changes to the information if needed.

FOR OTHER SPORTS, such as skiing, track and field and wrestling, we ask schools to email results to us using the AP format, if possible. Please email to: bdnsports@bangordailynews.com.

FOR POSTPONED GAMES, we ask that coaches and athletic directors email us the rescheduled date as soon as possible to the above email address.

Thank you for taking the time to report your games and events.