Police: Maine man threatened to cut ex’s toes with weed wacker

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

NORTH HAMPTON — A Maine man is facing domestic violence charges after he allegedly threatened to take a weed wacker to his ex-girlfriend’s bare toes.

Michael McKenney, 64, was indicted last month by a Rockingham Superior Court grand jury on two domestic violence charges — one of reckless conduct, the other criminal threatening. An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but means the grand jury found enough evidence to warrant a trial.

According to police, the woman walked into the police station Aug. 11 to report the incident, claiming the day before McKenney turned on a powered weed wacker and made three passes at her feet. She was sitting next to him on the front porch of her home at the time and had just told him they would not be continuing their decade-long relationship.

“The weed wacker was on, and the strings were moving quickly,” the woman stated in a police affidavit. She told police she said “get the hell out of my house” twice to McKenney before running inside her home. She told them McKenney eventually left the residence, as he claimed he was only “joking” with the weed wacker.

McKenney and the woman had broken up in February after being together since 2009, according to the affidavit. The woman told police McKenney had been abusive previously in their relationship, showing them pictures dating back to 2015 of injuries she alleged he caused her.

She told them she had just moved back home to North Hampton in July when McKenney showed up at her house later that month, bringing coffee.

“He said he would change,” the woman stated in the police affidavit. In the following weeks, she said he let her borrow a weed wacker and a lawnmower. She said he was fixing the weed wacker at the time she told him their relationship was over because he had chosen not to seek professional help for his abusive behaviors.

If convicted, McKenney faces a prison sentence of 3½ to 7 years and a $4,000 fine on each count.