State
December 05, 2019
State Latest News | CMP | Bangor Metro | Blanca Millan | Today's Paper
State

Officials report Maine’s 1st flu-related death of season

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
A woman gets a flu shot at a Walgreens drug store in Portland in 2019.
The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine health officials reported the state’s first flu-related death of the season.

According to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the majority of flu cases in the state are in York and Cumberland counties. No information was provided about the person who died from the flu, including where they lived.

The number of flu cases nationwide is unusually high for this time of year, health officials said. The majority of flu cases pick up between December and February.

More than 80 Maine residents died of the flu during the 2017-2018 season, marking one of the deadliest seasons in recent years.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like