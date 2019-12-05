Maine man charged after 3-car crash in NH

ROCHESTER, N.H. — A Maine man is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence after police say he caused a three-car crash in Rochester, New Hampshire, Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Highland Street near the intersection of Eastern Ave.

Police say a Kia Rio driven by 20-year-old Jayden Parlin of Lebanon, Maine, passed a Dodge Durango on a double yellow line, colliding with the Durango as it passed. The Kia then collided with a Toyota Corolla.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Police arrested Parlin and charged him with driving under the influence, reckless driving, following too closely and highway markings violation.

Police say the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 603-330-7128.