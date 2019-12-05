Nation
December 05, 2019
Nation

California woman tries to pry open mountain lion’s jaws to save her dog

Stock image | Pixabay
A mountain lion in California attacked and killed a pet dog.
The Associated Press

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — A Southern California woman punched a mountain lion Thursday and tried to pry its jaws open to save her dog from an attack in her backyard, officials said.

The unidentified woman suffered a minor cut after the mountain lion attacked her miniature Schnauzer in the city of Simi Valley near Los Angeles, police Sgt. Keith Eisenhour told KNBC-TV.

Her dog died. The attack happened after a report that another dog was injured by a mountain lion in the same area late Wednesday.

The lion ran away from the woman’s backyard after state wildlife officers arrived.

Eisenhour told KTLA-TV the lion’s whereabouts are not known.

 


Comments

