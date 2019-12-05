Lewiston-Auburn
December 05, 2019
Lewiston-Auburn Latest News | CMP | Bangor Metro | Blanca Millan | Today's Paper
Lewiston-Auburn

Maine company to supply tungsten materials to US military

Charles Dharapak | AP
Charles Dharapak | AP
This March 27, 2008, aerial file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.
The Associated Press

LEWISTON, Maine — A Maine company will receive more than $4 million to speed up development of products for the U.S. Department of Defense.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins says the federal money is going to Elmet Technologies of Lewiston. The company is working on development of tungsten heavy alloy and other products needed by the defense department.

Domestic manufacturing of the products is limited among American-owned companies, Collins said. Elmet is U.S.-owned and manufactures materials, alloys and components.

The Department of Defense awarded the money through its Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment program, which is designed to assist the Pentagon in addressing operational needs.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like