Bull escapes, runs loose on the streets of Auburn

Courtesy of Auburn Police Department via CBS 13
A bull glares at the camera after its bid for freedom was thwarted Wednesday in Auburn.
By Lindsay Putnam, BDN Staff

A bull ran loose through Auburn on Wednesday after escaping from a trailer and briefly eluding capture.

The bull was being transported down Washington Street shortly before noon when the escape took place, the Sun Journal reports.

““He apparently started kicking and opened the gate,” Auburn Deputy Police Chief Tim Cougle said, according to the paper. “And then he fell out of the trailer.”

The driver who lost the bull quickly tried to capture it. Several police officers, a passing snowplow driver and a local farmer also joined in the effort, according to the Sun Journal.

“Between the officers, the farmer, the owner and the plow driver, they were able to corral the bull and coax it back into the trailer,” Cougle said.

The paper reports that the bull suffered a minor leg injury during the escape. No one else was hurt.

 


