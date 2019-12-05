Threat of weapon at Bangor’s Doughty School determined to be false

The James F. Doughty School in Bangor was alerted Thursday morning that a student threatened to bring a weapon to school. But no weapon was found after a search of the school.

The school administration alerted Bangor police, according to Superintendent Betsy Webb.

Any student who makes such a threat will have to face consequences, she said.

The school department also sent out an alert notifying parents about the situation at 9 a.m.

The school did not go into lockdown mode because the school dealt with the situation immediately after finding out about the threat, Webb said.

The Doughty School serves about 400 students in grades 6-8 from the city’s west side.