Northeastern sends UMaine men’s basketball team to third straight loss

BOSTON — The University of Maine men’s basketball team fell on the road on Wednesday night, as the Huskies of Northeastern University handed the Black Bears a 78-63 defeat at Matthews Arena.

Peter Stumer put up the best performance of his freshman campaign, logging a career high 28 minutes and dropping in 12 points on 4-8 shooting from three-point territory.

The box score was filled by Andrew Fleming once again, as he led the Black Bears with 23 points on 9-13 shooting from the field, along with six rebounds, three assists, a block, and a steal.

Miks Antoms put together another gritty performance in the paint, with 7 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Jordan Rowland’s game-high 28 points, including five 3-pointers, pace the Huskies. Tyson Walker contributed 15 points, six assists and four steals, while Bolden Brace added 11 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Northeastern shot 52 percent from the floor (27-for-52) and connected on 10 3-pointers.

Maine cut down on turnovers, but not by quite enough, as they still lost the battle by a 16-10 margin.

As a team, the Black Bears put up a solid 47.9% mark from the field and a 10-14 night from the free-throw line, but a 7-22 performance from three hurt Maine.

Maine falls to 2-6 overall with the loss, while Northeastern rises to 5-4.

Maine hits the road one more time before finally returning home to the Cross Insurance Center on December 11th. They’ll travel down to Central Connecticut State on Saturday, December 7th for a 7:00 tipoff.