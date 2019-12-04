Fogarty sets 3-point record as UMaine women pull away to beat Husson

Kelly Fogarty set the Walpole (Massachusetts) High School record for 3-pointers, pouring in 245 en route to scoring 1,082 career points.

At the University of Maine, the junior guard had shown flashes of that ability, but not with any consistency.

On Wednesday night, Fogarty nailed a school-record nine 3-pointers to lead the depleted Black Bears to a 104-43 women’s basketball victory over Division III neighbor Husson University at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Fogarty went into the game with 10 3-pointers through eight contests this season, but nearly equalled that in less than 29 minutes of playing time as Division I UMaine (3-6) snapped a three-game losing streak.

“I have been pretty frustrated, shooting-wise, this season,” Fogarty admitted. “I am capable of doing this. The beginning of the year hasn’t been a good representation of all of us as shooters and our hard work.

“This is a good start here,” she added.

UMaine and Husson (1-4) met for the first time since 1986 and the Black Bears won for the 17th straight time in the series.

Fogarty broke the 3-point record of eight set by Parise Rossignol, now a UMaine assistant coach, on Jan. 30 in a 79-45 victory over UMass Lowell.

The 5-foot-9 Fogarty, like the rest of her teammates, had struggled from beyond the 3-point arc this season. She was shooting only 25.6 percent and UMaine was 50-for-197 (25.4 percent).

The former Boston Globe Player of the Year selection, whose previous single-game high at UMaine was four 3-pointers, went 9-for-12 en route to a career-high 31 points. Her previous high was 16 against the University of Maine at Fort Kent.

UMaine shot 50 percent from long distance (16-for-32) and the 16 threes tied the school record.

“Kelly was amazing,” said UMaine junior point guard Dor Saar, who handed out a career-high 14 assists to go with 11 points and three steals.

“It’s important for me to find a good rhythm and become more confident,” Fogarty said. “I have missed shots I know I need to make and that I will make going forward.”

She said setting the record is a nice accomplishment but stressed that she doesn’t care about records and just wants to shoot consistently.

The scrappy Eagles trailed just 37-26 at halftime and would have been within eight if UMaine senior captain Sierra Tapley hadn’t hit a 3-pointer as time elapsed.

But the Black Bears scored the first 10 points of the third period to trigger a 21-2 run that broke the game open.

UMaine outscored Husson 67-17 in the second half.

Maddy McVicar posted career bests with 19 points and six rebounds for UMaine. Freshman forward Abbe Laurence collected her first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and she also contributed seven assists, three steals and a blocked shot.

She also hustled tirelessly after loose balls, diving on the floor to secure it.

“I felt good,” said Laurence, a Portsmouth, New Hampshire, native who didn’t begin playing basketball until the eighth grade. “As practices and games have gone on, I’ve become more comfortable. “I know what I’m capable of. I know I can use my athleticism to my [advantage]. It’s a matter of mastering my skills.”

Fellow freshmen Anne Simon and Anna Kahelin tallied 11 and 10 points, respectively.

“Everybody shot the ball well today,” said Saar, the only healthy returning starter among the three off last year’s two-time America East tourney championship team. “I need to thank them for my [assists]. Everybody stepped it up today.”

UMaine shot 60.9 percent from the floor (42-for-69).

Sydney Allen and Bailey Donovan scored 10 points each for Husson. Donovan also had seven rebounds, which tied her with Joan Overman for the team high. Megan Peach chipped in six points and six rebounds and Emma Alley had a team-best four assists.

UMaine was limited to nine healthy players with four sidelined by injury and another out due to illness.

In addition to being without injured starters Blanca Millan [season-ending knee injury] and Fanny Wadling (concussion), junior forward Maeve Carroll was sick. Alex Bolozova and University of Delaware transfer Gaddy Lefft are also injured.

Carroll was the team’s second-leading rebounder (6 rebounds per game) and No. 3 scorer (8 ppg).

“I was really pleased with how we came out in the second half,” UMaine coach Amy Vachon said. “We were lackluster and didn’t play with any energy in the first half and Husson played real well. In the second half we got stops, hit shots and we received some impressive individual performances as well.”

Husson coach Kissy Walker said she was pleased with her team’s first half but the second half was a different story.

“Maine got warmed up and we kind of fell apart,” Walker said.

They’re really athletic and the way they finished around the rim was amazing,” Peach said. “They adjusted well to what we were doing in the second half and we didn’t adjust to them.”

UMaine hosts Harvard at 1 p.m. Saturday while Husson entertains host Northern Vermont-Lyndon at 4 p.m. Saturday in its North Atlantic Conference opener.