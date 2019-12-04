Five set for induction into Orono athletic hall of fame

Five new members of the Orono High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted during a ceremony scheduled for Saturday at the school gymnasium.

Multisport athletes Robert Woodbury, Sarah Marquez and Susan Gardner; swimming standout Kate Kovenock; and longtime field hockey coach Dodi Saucier will be honored as school’s 12th hall of fame class at approximately 3:30 p.m. between the Red Riots’ boys basketball junior varsity and varsity games against Caribou.

Kovenock (2001) was an eight-time Class B individual state champion in swimming, capturing the 100-yard freestyle all four years, the 200 free as a freshman and the 50 free in each of her final three years with the Red Riots.

Kovenock was named Class B Swimmer of the Meet at the state championships all four years, a feat no other Maine female swimmer has achieved.

She graduated as the state record holder in the 50 and 100 freestyles and was undefeated during her 32 high school regular-season meets.

Kovenock became an 11-time NCAA Division III All-American and an 11-time NESCAC individual champion at Connecticut College and never lost in the 50 free or 100 free. She went unbeaten in the 200 freestyle during her final three years of dual-meet competition.

In 2004 she won the NCAA Division III championship in the 50 free, becoming the only female swimmer from Maine to win an individual collegiate national title.

Kovenock then turned to coaching, first at Kenyon College in Ohio and then at Notre Dame before becoming head coach at Brown University in 2014.

Saucier began coaching at Orono after a stellar playing career at Wells High School and the University of New Hampshire. At UNH, with the introduction of Title IX, she was an inaugural recipient of an athletic scholarship in 1975 and 1976.

Saucier began her 23-year career as Orono’s field hockey coach in 1979 and guided the Red Riots to five Penobscot Valley Conference championships and the 1990 Class B state championship, which earned her recognition as the state coach of the year.

Saucier was inducted into the Maine Field Hockey Association Hall of Fame in 2006 and four years later was selected as a Maine Principals’ Association Unsung Heroine. She has been a member of the Maine Field Hockey Coaches Association for 39 years and served as a board member for 10 years.

Woodbury (Class of 1961) was a two-time All-LTC and All-Eastern Maine tight end for the Orono football program. His 1960 team went 7-0 and was named co-state champion with Hallowell. The Red Riots also won LTC and state titles in 1961.

Woodbury also was a key member of the 1961 Class L state championship basketball team, the only Orono team to ever play in the Boston Garden. That team played Kennett High School of Conway, New Hampshire, in the preliminary contest to the New England Class LL championship game.

Woodbury played postgraduate basketball at Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield and then went to the University of Maine, where he co-captained the 1966 Black Bears and helped UMaine win the State Series in 1964 and 1965.

Marquez (2001) is one of just seven basketball players, regardless of gender, to surpass 1,000 career points at Orono. She helped the Red Riots capture the 1998 Class B state championship and went on to earn Bangor Daily News All-Maine recognition as a senior.

Marquez attended Drew University in Madison, New Jersey, where she was a career 1,000-point scorer and ranked third in assists in program history. She earned Mid-Atlantic Conference all-star status both athletically and academically.

Gardner (1998), the daughter of Red Riots’ hall of famer Steve Gardner, starred in soccer and basketball at Orono.

She is one of seven 1,000-point scorers in school basketball history, and she led teams coached by her father to Class B state championships in 1996 and 1998. Gardner was named the tournament’s most outstanding player both years.

Gardner attended West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, West Virginia, on a basketball scholarship but had her career cut short by injuries.

She also was a soccer goalkeeper for Orono and helped the Red Riots reach the Eastern Maine Class B final during her junior season. She was named to the 1996 Eastern Maine Regional all-star team.