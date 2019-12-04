Maine man arrested after allegedly leading police on chase through 2 states

A Falmouth man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Vermont after allegedly leading police on a chase through two states.

Alexander Cattell, 25, was charged with attempting to elude and careless and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Vermont State Police.

Vermont state troopers located a northbound vehicle that had been involved in a pursuit with New Hampshire State Police on Interstate 89 about 3:37 p.m., the state police said.

Troopers attempted to stop that vehicle, driven by Cattell, for speed and lane violations, but Cattell failed to stop, state police said.

Cattell left I-89 at exit 2, and continued north on Route 132 into Strafford, according to the state police.

Troopers deployed spike strips several times before finally stopping Cattell at the intersection of Route 110 and Strafford Road in Tunbridge, according to the state police.

Cattell was arrested and taken to the state police barracks in Royalton.

He was scheduled to appear Jan. 29, 2020, in Orange County Superior Court in Chelsea.