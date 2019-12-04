Divers search Presumpscot River for missing Richmond woman

A dive team entered the Presumpscot River as the search resumed Wednesday morning for a missing Richmond woman.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Anneliese Heinig, 37, was reported missing Nov. 28 after she failed to arrive for a Thanksgiving dinner.

Heinig was last seen Nov. 26 on Interstate 295 in Falmouth, where she left her Mercury Mariner parked on the northside of the Presumpscot River bridge, according to CBS affiliate WGME. She left her wallet, phone and keys inside the SUV, the TV station reports.

A dive team entered the Presumpscot River north of Route 9, also known as Middle Road, before noon Wednesday, the Press Herald reports.

That’s not far from where the river dumps into Casco Bay.

The search for Heinig was suspended on Tuesday when a winter storm dumped heavy snow throughout the state, including more than 7 inches in Falmouth, according to the National Weather Service office in Gray.

“We remain hopeful that she’s going to be found alive and well,” Falmouth police Lt. Jeff Pardue told WGME. “But really, right now we’re just trying to rule out all the particular areas where she possibly could be.”