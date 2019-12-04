Divers search Presumpscot River for missing Richmond woman

The search for a 37-year-old Richmond woman missing for eight days continued Wednesday as state police divers and game wardens searched a section of the Presumpscot River.

The search for Anneliese Heinig began by 11 a.m. Wednesday, and included two divers aboard a Maine Marine Patrol boat and a single-engine float plane that flew overhead, according to the Portland Press Herald. The search involved a section of the river under the Middle Road overpass, but no evidence of Heinig was found.

Police believe Heinig was last seen a week ago in Falmouth, walking away from her car. There’s been no sign of the mother of two since then.

Police said Heinig’s Mercury Mariner was parked on the shoulder of I-295 northbound on the north side of the Presumpscot River Bridge. They said her cell phone, keys and wallet were inside the car.

“They’ve uncovered some information as to what was in the vehicle, how the vehicle was left,” Falmouth Police Lieutenant Jeff Pardue said. “We did speak to a witness who, around 6:30 on Tuesday morning, saw a female walking southbound away from the vehicle in question, which is why we’re focusing our search efforts in that immediate area.”

State police had the car towed two hours later, but a family member says Heinig’s parents want to know why they weren’t contacted when the car was towed, since it’s in their name.

Police haven’t explained yet why the family wasn’t contacted, but the family says it delayed the search.

The last time they spoke to Heinig, they say she was in a great mood, planning a spa day for her daughter’s 16th birthday.

“We remain hopeful that she’s going to be found alive and well,” Pardue said. “But really, right now we’re just trying to rule out all the particular areas where she possibly could be.”

Heinig is 5-foot-1 with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Heinig is asked to call Richmond police.