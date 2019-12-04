Judge rules Sharon Carrillo competent to stand trial

Justice Robert Murray determined on Wednesday that accused child killer Sharon Carrillo is competent to stand trial, according to WVII.

Sharon Carrillo is charged with depraved indifference murder for the death of her 10-year-old daughter, Marissa Kennedy.

Investigators say Carrillo and Marissa’s stepfather, Julio Carrillo, beat the girl for months inside their Stockton Springs home, eventually causing her death in 2018.

Julio Carrillo was sentenced to 55 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder.

Jury selection began at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Sharon Carrillo’s attorneys have made the case that Marissa and their client are victims of abuse by Julio Carrillo. They have also cited Sharon Carrillo as having an intellectual disability.

The trial is expected to begin by Friday.