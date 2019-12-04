As fewer people attend church, Christians are finding new ways to stay relevant in The County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — On Sunday, thousands of people will attend a church in the mainstream denomination of their choice. Methodist, Congregationalist, Baptist, Catholic and every sect in between.

Yet, most polling data points to a religion that seems to be in decline. In 1990, a Trinity College poll found that 86 percent of American adults identified as Christian. Data from the Pew Research Center released two months ago found a much smaller number: 65 percent.

Millennials seem to be the group most eschewing their church identification. Pew found that among those born between 1981 and 1996, 49 percent identify as Christian, 16 percent less than when the poll was last conducted in 2009.

National polling seems to be consistent with that on the statewide level. Pew polling from 2014 found Maine to be among the least religious states, with 60 percent of Mainers identifying as Christian.

Christian leaders around Aroostook County said that there certainly seemed to be a decline in younger people attending churches, both in Maine and nationwide. Yet, they emphasized that this did not mean that Christianity was dying, just that churches needed to be innovative in spearheading new efforts to attract young people.

Tim Stohlberg, who has been the pastor at Presque Isle Congregational Church for eight years, said he has seen a decrease in young people attending his church. He attributes that to nationwide trends, as well as an aging and shrinking Aroostook County population. Indeed, the population of The County receded nearly 7 percent from 2010 to 2018, according to U.S. Census data.

“There was a time when Sunday schools were flush with kids, and we had numerous kids in confirmation classes,” Stohlberg said. “I think that here in Aroostook County, those days have gone by.”

Stohlberg said the sanctity of holding non-church activities on Sunday mornings has also changed the dynamic. While it was once somewhat taboo to conduct activities on Sunday morning, he said it is now “fair game.”

“We are competing with youth basketball leagues, with skiing clubs,” Stohlberg said. “We’re competing with a lot of wide-ranging activities.”

Stohlberg emphasized that all of this does not necessarily mean that people are less spiritual or even less Christian, just that they may be showing their faith in different ways.

He said churches across the country need to combat these trends by finding new ways to engage with parishioners, possibly including moving toward services on days other than Sunday.

“Churches are, on the whole, tradition-mounded and slow to change,” Stohlberg said. “The cultures around us have changed dramatically, and churches have been slow to address these changes.”

The Rev. David Raymond is the pastor of the Catholic Church’s Parish of the Precious Blood, which oversees churches in Caribou, Presque Isle, Portage, Stockholm, Ashland, Limestone, Mars Hill, Fort Fairfield and Washburn.

Raymond said that he does not believe the attendance declines The County is experiencing are much different than those nationwide.

“I think it’s a concern that we all have, and that we’ve had for a number of years, that less people are attending church in general,” Raymond said. “Throughout the nation and the Western world.”

Raymond said that increasing secularization in American life might be making many see faith as unimportant. With Americans putting their faith in Christianity low on the priority list, many become “indifferent” to attending church.

Like Stohlberg, Raymond emphasized that fewer people attending church does not necessarily mean that they are less personally faithful.

He says churches in his parish have undertaken successful youth ministry programs that have drawn in young people. But, it is ultimately up to parents to ensure that their children stay with their family’s faith.

Pastor Paul Howlett, a Mars Hill native who founded the nondenominational Freedom Church in 2015, acknowledged that it has become difficult for many American churches to locate young people. But he said that his church, located in Aroostook Centre Mall in Presque Isle, has had little trouble in that demographic.

Howlett estimated that 60 percent of those who attend his church are in their 20s or 30s. He estimated that half of that number were attending with their young families.

Howlett said his church’s refusal to endorse “dogmatic doctrines” is what allows it, and other American nondenominational churches, to continue to have success driving young people to Sunday services.

He also said that views on controversial social issues such as homosexuality and abortion did seem to be driving young people away from Christianity, as many of that generation think outside the “conservative norms” of many churches.

“We are probably middle-of-the-road when it comes to social issues,” Howlett said. “We do talk about those things. We’re open-minded to people — to accept people for who they are.”

He says churches need to examine modern trends and emphasize the power of love to reach this new generation of Americans.

“If you’re trying to stay within what always worked, that’s changed … This generation is all about relationships. About community.” Howlett said. “That is something the church has to look at in order to reach this generation.”