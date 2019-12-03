UMaine takes on Division III Husson on Wednesday night

Women’s basketball

MAINE vs. HUSSON

Time, site: Wednesday, 7 p.m., Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 2-6, Husson 1-3

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 18-1, UMaine 79-26 on 12/11/86

Key players, Maine: G Dor Saar (9.3 points per game, 3.1 assists, 2.1 rebounds), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (8 ppg, 6 rpg, 1.8 apg), 5-8 G Anne Simon (5.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg), 5-4 Maddy McVicar (4.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg), 5-11 G Anna Kahelin (3.8 ppg, 3 rpg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (3.8 ppg); Husson: 6-3 C Bailey Donovan (17.5 ppg, 12 rpg, 2.5 blocks), 6-0 F Sami Ireland (9.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg), 5-4 G Emma Alley (8.3 ppg, 3 apg, 2.3 rpg), 5-5 G Sydney Allen (8 ppg, 3.5 apg, 3 rpg), 6-0 F/C Megan Peach (7.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg), 5-8 G Joan Overman (7 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.7 spg)

Game notes: With America East Player and Defensive Player of the Year Blanca Millan lost for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee, this game takes on additional value because it gives UMaine’s inexperienced players some important playing time and UMaine coach Amy Vachon a chance to experiment with different combinations. This will also pit two former standout Cony High School of Augusta and University of Maine guards against each other in Vachon and 29-year Husson coach Kissy Walker. Husson will have a decided height advantage, so UMaine will try to create an uptempo game and generate some easy baskets off transition. Donovan, Peach and Ireland will give the undersized UMaine frontcourt some problems. This will also be a valuable contest for the Eagles because, even though it is a depleted UMaine roster due to injuries, the Black Bears will still be the best team they play and will give them an opportunity to test themselves. Millan will undergo knee surgery next week. The recovery period will be six to eight months or longer, depending on the rehab, according to Vachon.