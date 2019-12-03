Fly tying symposium returns for its 20th year

When the snow starts flying, like it is this week, even the most avid open water angler is likely to stow the fishing rods and reels. Then they start planning for next year.

And for many, that planning begins with a few sessions spent in front of a vise, tying flies that will be used next spring or summer, when the snow finally melts.

If you’re among those who enjoy catching fish on flies you tied yourself, or if you’ve long wanted to take the first step toward becoming a fly tier, you may want to head to Brewer on Saturday, Dec. 7, for the Penobscot Fly Fishers’ 20th annual Fly Tying Symposium. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will be held at the Penobscot County Conservation Association’s clubhouse on North Main Street. Admission is free.

The symposium will bring together some of the state’s top fly tiers, as well as many hobbyists who just want to spend time with like-minded anglers and learn a new trick or two.

“The purpose of this event is to bring fly tiers from around the state together to show off different techniques and styles of fly tying,” said Rob Dunnett, vice president of the Penobscot Fly Fishers . “We hold it this time of year [each year] to ‘kick off’ the fly tying season.”

Dunnett said about 20 expert tiers will be on hand to chat with attendees and show off their skills. Among those: Don Corey, owner of Annika Rod and Fly Learning C enter in Brewer; Alvin Theriault, creator of the maple syrup fly and owner of Theriault Flies in Stacyville; and noted Atlantic salmon tier Jim Dionne.

“This is a casual event where people can interact with the tiers and ask questions,” Dunnet said. “Whether you are already a fly tier or are interested in what fly tying is all about, this is a great free event.”

The Penobscot Fly Fishers offer tying classes throughout the year, including a popular beginners class that begins in January and sells out quickly. Club members will be present at the show and will be happy to talk about the various options available.

And who knows? You might decide to join the club.