What are your favorite uniquely Maine ways to pronounce things?

One of the things tourists rarely know before they come to Maine for a visit is that we — much like our cousins to the south — don’t pronounce things the way one might expect the word to be pronounced.

It’s not “Presque Eel,” as the French spelling might lead you to believe. It’s, as we know, “Presque Aisle.” It’s not “Cal-lay” — it’s “Callous.” The delicious bivalves you might eat broiled, fried or pan-seared are pronounced “scoll-ups.” And don’t even get us started on when people can’t figure out how to pronounce towns like Skowhegan or Orono, or when people mispronounce Bangor.

We want to know from you, our readers, what your favorite unique Maine pronunciation is. Place names are the easiest ones to pick out, but anything will do. Leave your suggestions in the comments, and we’ll do a follow up story in the coming weeks.