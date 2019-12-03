Man who allegedly broke into cars head-butts way out of police cruiser

ROCKLAND, Maine — A man who was being arrested for breaking into cars allegedly broke out of a deputy’s cruiser on Sunday after he head-butted a window and fled on foot before finally being detained.

David Alvarez, 34, of Thomaston, was charged with two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, aggravated criminal mischief, possession of a firearm by a felon, escape and violation of probation, according to Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll.

Deputies were called to a residence on River Road in Cushing just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a complaint of a motor vehicle burglary that was in progress. People inside the home were awakened by a noise, looked outside and saw someone going through their vehicles.

“At one point the suspect was seen holding a rifle,” Carroll said in a press release.

A sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene and was able to find Alvarez quickly and arrested him.

While the deputy was driving Alvarez to the Knox County Jail in Rockland, the handcuffed man smashed his head against the partition between the front and backseat. Alvarez then hit his head twice against the passenger side rear window.

As the deputy stopped his vehicle on Main Street in Thomaston, Alvarez broke the rear window and was able to get out of the cruiser, according to police reports. The deputy chased Alvarez down the road on foot.

At one point, Alvarez jumped a guard rail and fell down an embankment. The deputy was eventually able to restrain Alvarez and bring him back to the cruiser.

Alvarez was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was cleared before being transported to the Knox County Jail.

It was not immediately clear on Tuesday when Alvarez would make his initial court appearance.