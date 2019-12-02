Winter storm could dump up to 8 inches of snow over Bangor

Another winter storm is forecast to hit the state Monday night into Tuesday with significant snowfall.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of the state from Portland to Caribou from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Meanwhile, portions of the western mountains and the Down East coast have been placed under a winter weather advisory through 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy snow is expected across much of central, eastern and northern Maine. Greater Bangor could see up to 8 inches of fresh snow from this latest storm, according to the weather service office in Caribou.

Snow spreading north tonight with some sleet and freezing rain Downeast. Precipitation turning back to all snow across the area Tuesday. Snow tapering off from south to north late Tuesday through Tuesday evening. #mewx pic.twitter.com/3QOmL5rZcn — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) December 2, 2019

That mirrors forecast accumulation for central and northern Penobscot County and eastern Aroostook County, with up to 8 inches of snow expected in Lincoln, Millinocket, Houlton and Caribou, according to the weather service.

Snowfall will lessen toward the Canadian border, where up to 5 inches are forecast for Madawaska and Fort Kent, and northwest of Bangor, where up to 6 inches are forecast for Greenville and 3 inches near Clayton Lake, according to the weather service.

Coastal Hancock and Washington County will be spared the brunt of the snow accumulation, but up to a quarter inch of sleet and freezing rain is expected from Bar Harbor to Eastport, the weather service reports. Lesser amounts of sleet and freezing rain are expected inland toward Bangor.

A weather service advisory warned that the significant snowfall, sleet and ice could create “extremely dangerous” road conditions.

“Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes,” the advisory read.

The storm comes on the heels of a round of snow caused by a complex low-pressure system moving out of the Midwest and Great Lakes that hit parts of Maine and New Hampshire late Sunday.

That round of snow dumped up to 2 inches across Androscoggin, Cumberland and Oxford counties, according to the weather service office in Gray. Snowfall piled higher across York County, where 9 inches fell in York, 5.5 inches in Kennebunk and more than 7 inches near Ogunquit, and in southern New Hampshire, where some counties saw more than a foot of snow, the weather service reports.

Related: This is Maine, it’s going to snow