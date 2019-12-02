UMaine men’s basketball team visits Northeastern

Men’s College Basketball

MAINE at NORTHEASTERN

Time, site: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Matthews Arena, Boston

Records: UMaine 2-5, Northeastern 4-4

Series: Northeastern leads 65-46; NU 80-72 on 11/20/16

Key players, Maine: 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (17.9 points, 6.9 rebounds per game), 6-4 G Sergio El Darwich (11.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.0 assists), 6-8 F Nedeljko Prijovic (9.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg), 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (7.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Northeastern: 6-1 G Jordan Roland (24.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg), 6-0 G Tyson Walker (9.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.1 apg), 6-6 G Bolden Brace (8.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg)

Game notes: UMaine has averaged just 33.0 points during its most recent losses at No. 7 Virginia and Connecticut while committing 49 turnovers in those games, in large part due to El Darwich’s absence since midway through the Virginia game due to an ankle injury. NU’s Roland ranks fifth among Division I scorers, shooting 55.3 percent from the field, 46.7 percent from the 3-point arc and 89.5 percent from the free-throw line. A face familiar to UMaine fans will be on the Northeastern sideline, as former Black Bears guard Chris Markwood is in his sixth season as an assistant coach with the Huskies and third year as associate head coach under 14th-year head coach Bill Coen. The former South Portland High School standout spent two years at Notre Dame before playing his final two seasons at UMaine. In 2005, Markwood hit the game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left as UMaine upset Boston University 47-45 in the America East quarterfinals — the program’s last postseason victory. UMaine concludes its string of road games at 1 p.m. Saturday at Central Connecticut State before back-to-back home contests on Dec. 11 (Dartmouth) and Dec. 15 (Quinnipiac).