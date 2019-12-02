Fire alarms went off twice before fatal Rockport motel blaze, guest says

This story will be updated.

ROCKPORT, Maine — The identity of the man who died in an early morning fire at a Rockport motel on Monday is expected to be released later Monday as officials work to contact his relatives and investigate the cause of the blaze.

Few details have been shared publicly, but about a dozen displaced guests huddled outside the Schooner Bay Motor Inn on Route 1 on Monday afternoon as fire investigators and insurance adjusters surveyed the damage.

Tony Cocco, a guest at the motel, said he was sleeping in room 117 just below the unit that caught fire sometime around 2 a.m.

“All I heard was the [fire] alarms go off,” he said.

Cocco told the BDN that he and others did not evacuate immediately.

But alarms were triggered about an hour later, he said, and a guest of the motel began knocking on everyone’s door and alerting them to get out.

The Rockport Fire Department got the call at 3:24 a.m., according to Chief Jason Peasley. He said that 17 firefighters from Rockport were assisted by mutual-aid crews from Camden, Hope, Lincolnville, Rockland and Warren. The fire was extinguished about an hour later.

Peasley said that Camden police Officer Paul Thompson was one of the first responders to the scene and kicked in the door to the second-floor room where the man who died was staying. He got the man outside and performed cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on him, with the help of another guest, but the effort to save the man did not succeed.

There were no other injuries, according to Stephen McCausland, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Fire crews also responded to the motor lodge on Nov. 8, when a 4-year-old lit a mattress on fire with a lighter, Peasley said. Firefighters dragged the burning mattress outside to put the fire out, according to the Penobscot Bay Pilot, and the fire was confined to a first-floor guest room. No one was injured in the November fire, Peasley said.