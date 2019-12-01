Three indicted in connection with Presque Isle shooting

CARIBOU, Maine — Three people were indicted by an Aroostook County grand jury in connection with a shooting on Northern Road in Presque Isle in September.

Aroostook County District Attorney Todd Collins released the grand jury indictments Wednesday.

Police said they received a 911 call just before 6 a.m. Sept. 9 from a man on Northern Road saying he had been shot.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Police said they thought the shooter or shooters and victim were known to each other.

Police arrested Jomo White, 31, of Atlanta, Georgia, in connection with the shooting. A section of State Street in Presque Isle was blocked off when authorities arrested White. Northern Maine Community College and Maine School Administrative District 1 canceled classes on Sept. 9, and residents were urged to remain indoors while authorities investigated.

White was indicted on charges of attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and robbery.

A second suspect, 26-year-old Brittany Britton of Mars Hill, was indicted on charges of robbery, elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

A third suspect, 44-year-old Jason L. Alexander of Blaine, was indicted on charges of elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and robbery.