December 01, 2019
Bernie Sanders says Scripture calls for renewed focus on justice

Meg Kinnard | AP
Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders speaks to a congregation at Reid Chapel AME Church on Sunday in Columbia, South Carolina.
Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders said Scripture calls for a renewed focus on justice as Democrats campaign to replace President Donald Trump.

The Vermont senator also told a church congregation in Columbia, South Carolina, that the United States needs “a nation and government that works for all of us, not just wealthy campaign contributors.”

Black support is crucial for Democrats trying to win in a state that holds the South’s first primary on the 2020 election calendar and has a heavily black Democratic electorate.

Like some of his fellow presidential contenders, Sanders has rolled out endorsements from a number of black state lawmakers.

Many of the Democratic candidates often campaign in South Carolina’s churches while making weekend visits to the state.

 


