November 30, 2019
Drake handles injury-marred UMaine women’s basketball team

Kira Barra
By UMaine athletics, Special to the BDN

ESTERO, Fla. – Kira Barra registered a career-high 12 points to lead three Black Bears in double-figures as Maine dropped its second contest of the Gulf Coast Showcase, falling 94-62 to Drake on Saturday afternoon.

Barra, who finished 6-of-9 from the floor with a pair of assists and two steals, was joined in double-digits by Maddy McVicar who tallied a career-best 11 points. Maeve Carroll added 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting, her second double-figure scoring performance in her last three games.

Drake shot 56-percent from the floor, going 11-of-25 from 3-point range and 17-of-22 from the free throw line. The Bulldogs were led by Becca Hittner who tallied 21 of her game-high 30 points in the first half.

Drake finished the first half 12-of-17 from the free throw line and 14-of-28 from the floor to carry a 15-point advantage into the break.

The Bulldogs opened the contest with a 14-4 run over the game’s opening four minutes.

Trailing by 12 in the first, Maine put together a short 4-0 run on consecutive buckets from Carroll, to draw within seven.

After Barra cut the deficit to nine with a short jumper midway through the second, Drake answered with a 13-4 run, giving the Bulldogs their largest lead of the game, 45-27, with 1:36 left in the half.

A trey from Fogarty with under a minute on the clock sent Maine into the break trailing 45-30.

Maine opened the second half with a quick 6-2 run on triples from McVicar and Saar to close the gap to 11. However, it would be as close as Maine would climb.

Drake would put together an 11-2 run to stretch its lead to 20 in the third before outscoring Maine 30-13 in the final quarter to put the game way.

The Black Bears close their competition in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. against Dayton.

 


