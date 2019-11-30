Connecticut next up for UMaine men’s basketball team

Men’s Basketball

MAINE vs. CONNECTICUT

Time, site: 1 p.m. Sunday, XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut

Records: UMaine 2-4, UConn 4-2

Series, last meeting: UConn leads 84-16, UConn 100-56 on 11/13/15

Key players, Maine: 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, per game), 6-4 G Sergio El Darwich (11.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4 apg), 6-8 F Nedeljko Prijovic (9.8 ppg, 7 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.8 spg), 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (7.7 ppg, 1.7 apg), 6-5 G Yagodin Mykhailo (4.3 ppg, 3 rpg), 6-8 F Miks Antoms (3.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.2 apg); UConn: 6-2 G Christial Vital (16 ppg, 9 rpg, 3.2 apg, 3.2 spg), 6-4 G James Bouknight (13.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg), 6-11 F-C Josh Carlton (13 ppg, 8 rpg, 1.3 blocks), 6-9 F Tyler Polley (9.7 ppg, 3 rpg), 6-4 G Brendan Adams (9.7 ppg), 6-0 G Alterique Gilbert (9.3 ppg, 4 apg)

Game notes: The Black Bears are coming off a 46-26 loss to defending national champion Virginia, the lowest output by a UMaine team since the start of the shot clock era in 1986. UMaine shot just 18.6 percent. Virginia had not been held to 46 points or fewer in a game since a 65-41 loss at North Carolina on Feb. 18, 2017. UConn returns four of its top five scorers off last year’s 16-17 team. Vital averaged 14.2 ppg a year ago, and Gilbert was good for 12.6 ppg. The Huskies have exhibited impressive balance with six players averaging at least 9.3 ppg. Bouknight was the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week as he averaged 13.3 points and 4.3 rebounds and shot 72.7 percent in three games in the Charleston Classic. The Huskies are averaging 78.5 ppg, but UMaine has limited opponents to 61.7 ppg. Akok Akok, a 6-9 forward, is one of the nation’s top shot blockers with 3.2 per game.