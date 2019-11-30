Maine’s big fall hunting seasons ending for the year

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s fall hunting seasons for deer, bear and moose are all coming to an end for the year.

Saturday is the last day of the year for the firearms season for deer, the general hunting season for bear and the moose hunt. The wild turkey season, which is the other member of the state’s “big four,” ended earlier in the month.

There are still some ways to hunt deer in Maine until the middle of December. Some archery is still legal until Dec. 14. That’s also the last day of the state’s season for hunters who use muzzleloaders to take deer.

The muzzleloader season starts Monday.