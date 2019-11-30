State
November 30, 2019
State

First meeting of Maine Student Cabinet postponed due to storm

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
A student crosses campus through the snow at the University of Maine on April 3, 2019.
The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine — The first meeting of Maine’s new Student Cabinet will be delayed until January due to the storm expected on Monday.

The state Department of Education recently selected 32 students from different grade levels, backgrounds and areas of Maine to offer advice about the state’s education system. Members come from all 16 counties and grades four through 12, plus the first year of college.

Their first quarterly meeting had been set for Monday, but it has been rescheduled for Jan. 24.


