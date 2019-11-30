Police seek information about puppy hit-and-run

Police in western Maine are looking for information on a hit-and-run driver who reportedly killed a 7-month-old puppy in the town of Canton last week.

According to the Sun Journal, the dog’s owner told police that the driver of a blue pickup truck hit the dog around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday and did not stop. Jason Beaucage said that his two children, ages 6 and 10, had been getting off the school bus when Copper, the family’s purebred treeing Walker coonhound, bolted out of the house and into the road. Both of his children watched the truck run over the dog, he said, adding that pieces of the truck flew off and are still in his yard.

Anyone with information about the incident to call police at 800-222-0225 or via the confidential tip line at 207-743-9554, ext. 812.