Smith scores twice in UMaine men’s hockey victory over St. Lawrence

CANTON, New York — Ryan Smith scored two goals to help the University of Maine men’s ice hockey team (8-5-2, 4-4-2 HEAM) defeat the St. Lawrence Saints (3-11-1, 1-5-0), 5-2, on Friday evening in the Roos House on the campus of SUNY Canton.

The two squads skated to a scoreless first period. Both goaltenders turned away eight shots, while Maine had two power play chances to St. Lawrence’s one.

First Goal (Maine 1-0): Ryan Smith, short handed, scored the first goal of the non-conference match-up. On a five minute penalty kill, Samuel Rennaker played the puck ahead to a streaking Smith. The senior made a fantastic move to free himself from the St. Lawrence defender. With open ice in front, Ryan Smith did the rest. Maine led 1-0 late in the second period.

Second Goal (1-1): Seeming to have wasted a five minute power play opportunity, Zach Risteau scored with less than a minute left in that man up chance. Jordan Steinmetz played the puck to his linemate who tied the game at one with just over two minutes left in the frame.

Third Goal (2-1 Maine): With only four members from each team on the ice, Ben Poisson gave Maine a lead they would not relinquish. In front of his home crowd, JD Greenway passed the puck to Jakub Sirota who found Poisson. The freshman one-timed the puck into the back of the St. Lawrence net.

Fourth Goal (3-1 Maine): Waiting patiently on the weak side, Adam Dawe added to his squad’s lead. Eduards Tralmaks, who could have taken the shot, made a veteran move and found his teammate for the easy goal.

Fifth Goal (4-1 Maine): Eduards Tralmaks did not pass up his next opportunity as he scored his own tally shortly after assisting on Dawe’s. The forward tipped home Mitchell Fossier’s shot attempt. The Black Bears had a late three goal lead.

Sixth Goal (4-2 Maine): Bo Hanson scored a power play goal with two minutes left for the Saints. It was as close as the Saints would get in the contest.

Seventh Goal (5-2 Maine): Ryan Smith added an empty netter to cap off the 5-2 victory. AJ Drobot was credited with an assist on the goal.

Notes: Jeremy Swayman (8-5-2) finished with 28 saves, while Emil Zetterquist (1-4-0) tallied 29 for St. Lawrence.

Maine went 2-6 on the power play, as the Saints were 1-5 on their man advantages.

The Black Bears blocked eight shots as a team.

Next: The two teams will do battle once again tomorrow, November 30th, in the Roos House. Puck drop for the Saturday night match-up is scheduled for 7:00 pm.