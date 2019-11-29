New England
November 29, 2019
New England Latest News | Bangor High School | Bangor Metro | Black Friday | Today's Paper
New England

Hikers answer plea to find wedding ring lost on NH mountaintop

Courtesy of Brendan Cheever via AP
Courtesy of Brendan Cheever via AP
In this Nov. 23, 2019, photo provided by Brendan Cheever, Tom Gately holds a gold wedding band he found by using a metal detector on snow-covered Mount Hancock in New Hampshire's White Mountains. Bill Giguere, of North Andover, Mass., had been wearing the ring for three years and put out a plea to a hiking group for help after he lost it while hiking the previous week.
The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man’s quest to find his wedding ring on a 4,000-foot snow-covered mountain in New Hampshire has been completed by a couple of hikers — and a metal detector.

WMUR-TV reports Bill Giguere, of Massachusetts, recently lost the gold band on Mount Hancock. Giguere, who had been wearing it for three years, put out a plea to a hiking group for help.

Tom Gately saw the post but had doubts about finding the ring along the 10-mile loop trail Giguere hiked.

Giguere said the most likely spot was at a lookout where he changed gloves.

Gately and fellow hiker Brendan Cheever set out with a metal detector.

Cheever says that “it beeped and he’s, like, ‘I think I found it,’ and everybody’s, like, ‘What?’ and he just started scratching in the snow. There it was!”

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like