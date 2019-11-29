Mother loses control of car with baby inside and crashes into building

A driver lost control and crashed her car into Prompto Oil Change in Brunswick at 11:05 a.m. Friday, according to Brunswick Police.

The Brunswick Police and Fire responded to Prompto Oil Change at 6 Thomas Point Road and found a 2007 Dodge Durango in the side of the building.

Police said the driver lost control while leaving the gas pumps at the Cumberland Farms next door, crossed a median and crashed into the side of Prompto, which was open for business, and full of customers.

Brunswick police said it’s fortunate no one was injured due to the seriousness of the crash.

Brunswick police were able to get the two occupants out of the car and to safety and evacuated the customers who were inside the building at the time of the crash.

Police said the driver, a 42-year-old woman from West Bath, and her infant son, were checked by Brunswick medics at the scene, and did not need to be transported to the hospital.

For safety purposes, Prompto will remain closed while its structural damage continues to be investigated by an engineering company. No charges are likely, however, the Brunswick police said they are still investigating the cause of the crash.