‘High Peaks’ campaign seeks to showcase Maine’s western mountains

A group in Maine’s western mountains area is launching a campaign to attract new faces — and new dollars — to the region year round.

“We’ve got 10 4,000 footers in this region. We’ve got lakes, rivers. It’s a beautiful area,” said Charlie Woodworth, executive director of the Greater Franklin Development Council.

The Maine High Peaks campaign, he said, is designed to raise the profile of the area as a destination for hiking, fishing, snowmobiling, skiing and more.

One way they hope to do that is by improving broadband access and courting more companies throughout New England to choose the Peaks Region for their business retreats. Woodworth said visitors, in turn, can translate into residents to support a more permanent economic base.

“You know, working remotely is a distinct possibility — if you have internet connectivity,” he said. “So, hoping that if they do come and visit, that they consider that, ‘Geez, I could actually live up here.’ You know, in today’s economy, that’s what we’d like to get people to think about.”

The High Peaks Region is located about two hours from both Bangor and Portland, and includes portions of the Appalachian Trail, Flagstaff Lake, Bigelow, Sugarloaf, Saddleback and Mt. Blue State Park.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.