November 29, 2019
Skier suffers head injury at Sunday River

Micky Bedell | BDN
Skiers and snowboarders hit the trails at Sunday River in Newry in 2016. A skier was injured at the resort on Friday, November 29, 2019.
By CBS 13

SUNDAY RIVER RESORT, Maine — A 52-year-old male skier fell while skiing at Sunday River Friday morning and suffered a head injury, according to Karolyn Castaldo, director of communications at Sunday River Resort.

Castaldo says the man fell on Sunday Punch Trail, which is an intermediate trail, when the ski patrol team responded and assessed his condition. Castaldo says the ski patrol determined he should be transported by ambulance to an off-site facility for medical treatment.

Castaldo did not comment on the extent of the skier’s injury.

 


Comments

