Bangor shoppers line up late on Thanksgiving Day for Black Friday deals

Shoppers were lined up outside of Best Buy in Bangor Thursday night as they prepared for Black Friday to kick off at 12:01 a.m.
Although the line was not as long as in years past, Jason Ryder, a Best Buy Apple Pro, attributed it to the early Black Friday sales that the store began on Sunday.
John Nadeau (left) and Jacob Tyler wait near the beginning of the line for the doors of Best Buy to open at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning for Black Friday shopping. Tyler said he was there to buy the biggest TV he could find.
“We’re trying to get ahead of the crowd, doing something new,” Ryder said.
And not only was the line shorter this year, but the crowd seemed younger too, according to Ryder.
“It’s cool to see the newer generation out shopping right now.”
Shoppers line up outside of Best Buy in Bangor to catch the midnight door busters as Black Friday kicked off at 12:01 a.m. at some local stores.
While some sales already began, the biggest ones are always the door buster items that start at midnight on Black Friday. Those items go the quickest, according to Ryder.
“It’s going to be a long, busy night of shopping and helping out people.”
Andrew Segel of Ellsworth gets tickets from a Best Buy employee for some midnight door buster items Thursday night while he waited in line for the store to open at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
Best Buy employees gathered for a short meeting before the doors opened at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning.
Shoppers rush into Best Buy in Bangor for the midnight door busters when the store opened at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning.
\Shoppers rushed through Best Buy in Bangor to catch the midnight door busters as Black Friday kicked off at 12:01 a.m.
