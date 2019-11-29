Bangor shoppers line up late on Thanksgiving Day for Black Friday deals

Shoppers were lined up outside of Best Buy in Bangor Thursday night as they prepared for Black Friday to kick off at 12:01 a.m.

Although the line was not as long as in years past, Jason Ryder, a Best Buy Apple Pro, attributed it to the early Black Friday sales that the store began on Sunday.

“We’re trying to get ahead of the crowd, doing something new,” Ryder said.

And not only was the line shorter this year, but the crowd seemed younger too, according to Ryder.

“It’s cool to see the newer generation out shopping right now.”

While some sales already began, the biggest ones are always the door buster items that start at midnight on Black Friday. Those items go the quickest, according to Ryder.

“It’s going to be a long, busy night of shopping and helping out people.”

