November 28, 2019
Sanford municipal employee fatally struck by bucket truck has been identified

Dreamstime | TNS
The Associated Press

A Sanford city employee who was struck and killed by the bucket truck he had been driving while hanging Christmas wreaths has been identified.

The Portland Press Herald reports Sanford City Manager Steve Buck said 71-year-old William Thyng was part of a two-person crew using a city-owned bucket truck to hang the decorations on Monday outside Springvale District Court.

No further details were released about Thyng’s death, which remains under investigation.

The second city employee was in the bucket and wasn’t injured.

In August, a Portland city maintenance worker was struck and killed by the trash truck he’d gotten out of.

 


Comments

