What to do this weekend when you’re not out shopping

Turkey (or Tofurky) Day has arrived, and along with the family, it’s likely that you’ll also have friends in town. What should you all do this weekend? Here are our suggestions.

On Friday night in Bangor, Will Bradford and Sparksea play at Black Bear Brewery, songwriter Lindsay Mower plays at Nocturnem Drafthaus and blues band Bad Daddy is at Paddy Murphy’s. Across the river in Brewer at the Next Generation Theatre, the first-ever Bluegrass for the Cure event features local bluegrass bands including Fred Pike & Deb Burdin, Dean Henderson, TwoGrass, The River Drivers, Borderline, Freshly Cut Grass, Miner’s Creek and Dirigo Express, and it raises money for cancer research.

On Saturday in Bangor, metal bands Imipolex and Manic Abraxas play at Queen City Cinema Club, there’s a John Mellencamp tribute band at the Downunder Club at Seasons, Little Rodeo is at Paddy’s and R&B singer Stesha Cano is at the Sea Dog.

Friday is, of course, Black Friday, which means shopping madness is taking the nation over. Whether you’re scouring for deals at your local mega mart, or you’re shopping small in a downtown area, there’s a good chance you’re going to burn through some cash this weekend. Just remember: that parking space you were looking for is, in the grand scheme of things, not a big deal. That person who cut in line is probably a nice person (and even if they aren’t, just grin and bear it, yeah?). And everything that you want to buy on Friday will likely still be there on another day — just at a slightly higher price. Good luck, shoppers!

Looking to get into the holiday spirit? Robinson Ballet kicks off a season of performances with “The Nutcracker” at the Grand Theatre in Ellsworth all weekend (6 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday). In Unity, the Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad offers up a weekend of its Santa Express, with families able to take a 90-minute train ride with Santa each weekend through Christmas; visit their Facebook page for times and tickets. And there are craft fairs all over the place — check the BDN’s community events page for a full listing.

In movie theaters this weekend, the hotly anticipated, star-studded murder mystery “Knives Out” hits screens, and on TV, there are several movies set for streaming platforms, including the Adam Driver-starring “The Report” on Amazon Prime, and Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” and the highly acclaimed animated feature “I Lost My Body,” both on Netflix.