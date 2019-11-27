No. 7 Virginia shuts down UMaine men’s basketball team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia — The University of Maine men’s basketball program fell to the No. 7-ranked Cavaliers from the University of Virginia on Wednesday night, as the hosts prevailed in a low-scoring affair by a 46-26 final score.

Maine Game Notes

Virginia’s prolific defense held Maine to the fewest points in the shot clock era (since 1986) in program history. This is the third time this season Virginia has held an opponent under 40 points in just seven games.

On the other side, Maine held Virginia to their lowest point total of the season, as the Cavaliers shot just 38.6% (17-44).

Vilgot Larsson had nine of Maine’s points to lead the team, going 2-4 from three-point land.

Miks Antoms played well down low, playing a career high 36 minutes and recording five rebounds (four offensive) and four assists while playing gritty defense in the paint all day long.

Maine out-rebounded Virginia 32-27, but 21 Maine turnovers resulted directly in 21 Cavalier points to help sink the Black Bears.

A Look Ahead

With the loss, the Black Bears fall to 2-4 on the season. According to kenpom.com, Maine has the 21st ranked strength of schedule in Division I thus far in 2019-20.

Maine’s tough non-conference slate continues next, as they’ll travel to Connecticut on Sunday to take on the Huskies in Hartford, Connecticut at the XL Center, a game set to tip at 1:00 PM.