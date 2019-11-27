Next up for UMaine men’s basketball, No. 1 Virginia

Men’s Basketball

MAINE vs. No. 7 VIRGINIA

Time, site: 4 p.m. Wednesday; John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia.

Records: UMaine 2-3, Virginia 6-0

Series, last meeting: First meeting

Key players, Maine: 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists per game), 6-4 G Sergio El Darwich (12.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 4.8 apg), 6-8 F Nedeljko Prijovic (11.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.8 blocks, .478 3-pt. pct.), 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (7.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg), 6-5 G Mykhailo Yagodin (5.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg); Virginia: 6-9 F Mamadi Diakite (13.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.0 bpg), 6-8 G Braxton Key (10.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 1.3 spg), 7-1 F Jay Huff (9.8 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.7 bpg, .692 FG pct.), 5-9 G Kihei Clark (9.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 5.0 apg), 6-3 G Casey Morsell (5.2 ppg, 1.3 apg)

Game notes: There is perhaps no tougher possible test for the Black Bears than to face the defending national champion Cavaliers. Points will be hard to come by for UMaine as Virginia leads the nation in scoring defense (42.7 ppg) and field-goal percentage defense (.302). The Black Bears have put up 67 ppg this season on 46 percent shooting. The Cavaliers are riding a 20-game home winning streak against nonconference opponents. Virginia features a formidable front line that has accounted for 60 percent of its offense, but the Cavaliers are shooting only 24 percent from 3-point range. Talk about a disparity from one opponent to the next, UMaine faces Virginia after beating Division III Maine Maritime Academy 90-50 on Sunday in Portland. The Cavaliers on Sunday outlasted Arizona State 48-45 in the title game of the Air Force Tip-Off Tournament in Connecticut. On Nov. 19, Virginia was severely tested by one of UMaine’s America East rivals, Vermont, escaping with a 61-55 victory over the Catamounts in Charlottesville. Next up for UMaine is a Dec. 1 game at Connecticut.