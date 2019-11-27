104-year-old Wisconsin woman goes on her first hunt — and bags a deer

A 104-year-old woman in Wisconsin had a bit of that beginner’s luck this season when she bagged a buck during her first hunt.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday said Florence Teeters is the oldest person in the state to purchase a gun license and harvest a deer.

Teeters was inspired to go hunting after sitting in a blind on her land in Price County with her son during the 2018 deer hunting season, according to the Department of Natural Resources. She purchased her hunting license at the Ball Petroleum gas station in Phillips, the department said in a press release.

“Yes, it was her idea to get the license. And, yes, that was her first license,” son Bill Teeters said in the release.

Courtesy of Bill Ball | Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Courtesy of Bill Ball | Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

So on the opening day of the nine-day gun season for deer, Florence Teeters sat in the blind on her land with her son, but this time it was her hunt. She and her son talked about family stuff, and after two hours of waiting, a deer wandered into their sight.

When the time was right, she took her shot — and made it count.

“She was so excited and saying, ‘I got a buck! I got a buck!,'” her son said in the release.

“This speaks to the adage that you should never underestimate the power of our senior citizens. After raising a family of hunters, this young lady chose this opportunity to partake in Wisconsin’s long-established tradition of deer hunting. We join the rest of Wisconsinites in celebrating her outstanding accomplishment,” said the Department of Natural Resources secretary-designee, Preston D. Cole. “On behalf of the DNR, we thank Mrs. Teeters for her participation in this year’s annual gun deer hunt and for helping keep Wisconsin’s hunting heritage alive. This proves that Wisconsin’s gun deer hunting season is for every generation.”