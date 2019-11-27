Thorndike man shot by Maine state trooper

A Thorndike man was wounded Tuesday night during an armed confrontation with a Maine state trooper.

Eric Fitzpatrick, 33, is being treated at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Troopers were called to Fitzpatrick’s Ward Hill Road home about 11 p.m. for a “neighborhood disturbance” that McCausland said evolved into a “domestic incident” between Fitzpatrick and his girlfriend.

Trooper Thomas Bureau shot Fitzpatrick, who was taken to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast before being airlifted to the Bangor hospital, according to McCausland.

Bureau was not injured, McCausland said.

The trooper has been placed on paid administrative leave while the Maine State Police and Maine attorney general’s office investigates the shooting, as is standard procedure.

In its more than 100 reviews of police use of deadly force since 1990, the attorney general’s office has never found that an officer was not justified in the use of deadly force.