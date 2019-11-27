Fire destroys vacant double-wide in Dresden

Fire destroyed a vacant double-wide mobile home on Taryn Drive, off Call’s Hill Road, in Dresden on Monday afternoon.

The man who had been living in the home recently died, according to Dresden Fire Chief Steve Lilly. He did not know the man’s name.

Lilly did not know whether anyone was in the home when the fire started or who reported the fire.

He cut short a phone interview to speak with the Maine fire marshal’s office, which had arrived at the home to investigate.

The Dresden, Pittston, Richmond, Wiscasset and Woolwich fire departments responded, as well as the Gardiner and Wiscasset ambulance services and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The Alna Fire Department covered for Wiscasset.

Firefighters “made a great stop of the fire,” Lilly said. “The structure is still standing. They did an excellent job.”

The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m.

This story appears through a media partnership with The Lincoln County News.