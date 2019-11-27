Pompeii Pizza’s new restaurant has opened in downtown Bangor

Three months after it was announced, Pompeii Pizza’s new brick-and-mortar restaurant has quietly opened in downtown Bangor.

Will Carney, owner of the longtime waterfront food truck of the same name, announced in August that he would be expanded his business to include a sit-down restaurant, located at 98 Central St., the former location of 98 Wake n’ Shake and Java Joe’s.

Carney opened his doors for the first time Wednesday, eschewing any posts on social media in favor of just turning on the lights and seeing who walked in. He has spent the past three months renovating the space, which has housed a coffee shop for close to two decades. Local law firm Rudman & Winchell owns 98 Central St. and the adjacent building at 84 Central St.

Pompeii Pizza is downtown Bangor’s third pizza restaurant to open in the past year, after Tesoro Italian Restaurant reopened under new management in February, and Portland Pie Company opened on Main Street in June.

Carney intends to serve the thin-crust, brick-oven pizza that has long been served at Pompeii’s waterfront truck at his restaurant, alongside newer items including deep dish pizza, calzones, salads, pasta dishes and desserts. Carney has not yet set regular hours for the restaurant. For more information and updates, visit Pompeii Pizza on Facebook.