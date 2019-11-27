Augusta
November 28, 2019
Augusta man who was shot by a police officer is arrested after being released from hospital

Stock image | Pixabay
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine. 

A 27-year-old man was arrested by Augusta police Wednesday evening after being released from the hospital, where he was treated for injuries related to an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

Robert Farrington of Augusta was arrested for an outstanding warrant with the Fairfield Police Department for domestic violence assault and cruelty to animals that allegedly occurred Nov. 23. Augusta police also had a warrant for Farrington for threatening with a dangerous weapon after an incident that allegedly occurred Nov. 24 on South Belfast Avenue while officers were trying to arrest him for the first warrant, according to Augusta police Chief Jared Mills

Farrington’s bail is set at $750 cash for the Fairfield charges and $5,000 cash for the charge in Augusta. He also has several bail conditions in place.

Farrington is being held at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.


